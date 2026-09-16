AI is going to kill us all, according to at least two former and current Anthropic employees who took to X to warn of humanity’s demise. To assuage those manufactured concerns, Anthropic is now enlisting the “help” of an independent watchdog group to keep its AI bots in line. Unfortunately, the new group isn’t all that independent, and its values could spell trouble for the rest of us.

In a blog post titled “We Must Pace the Frontier,” CEO Dario Amodei called for the need to slow the rate of AI development because if “left unchecked, it could outrun our ability to understand and control these systems.”

METR is not as independent as advertised, and its globalist roots don’t have your interests or values in mind.

So far, Anthropic has shown no actual signs of slowing down, but the company enlisted the help of an independent group to make sure Anthropic’s bots don’t spiral out of control and bring about the destruction of mankind. Supposedly.

Last week, the AI giant announced an eight-week partnership with Model Evaluation and Threat Research to independently investigate four incidents in which Anthropic models hacked into third-party systems. Although the initial partnership is finite, Anthropic left the door open for the groups to continue to work together for “as much time as it deems necessary.”

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Here’s where things get dicey. Although METR is positioned as an unbiased third-party auditor meant to hold Anthropic accountable, METR’s origins and connections to effective altruism — a cultish movement that prioritizes the “global good” over individual people and communities — are enough to raise eyebrows.

According to the New York Post:

METR is a spin-off of Alignment Research Center, which was led by Amodei’s former housemate and coworker at OpenAI, Paul Christiano.

METR CEO Beth Barnes held close ties to the effective altruism movement during her college years.

METR’s chief scientist and several staff members came from the University of Oxford, an alleged hub for effective altruistic ideals.

Together, these attributes create opportunities for evaluation bias, moral dilemmas, fraud, and corruption. Yet despite METR’s ties to effective altruism, Amodei appointed the group to evaluate Anthropic’s models anyway, calling into question his own beliefs and motives.

The choice is even more dubious when you note that Amodei’s sister, Daniela Amodei, married Holden Karnofsky, a current Anthropic staffer and the founder of GiveWell and Coefficient Giving (formerly Open Philanthropy) — two effective altruism organizations.

There appears to be an irrefutable thread linking Anthropic to the globalist movement. As to how that will impact the company’s models going forward, your guess is as good as any. One thing is certain, though: METR is not as independent as advertised, and its globalist roots don’t have your interests or values in mind.

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