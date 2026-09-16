Illegal alien gangster wouldn't stop running his mouth about Trump — but Trump gets the last laugh

The Trump administration has gotten the last laugh against an illegal alien gangster who infamously refused to hold his tongue when he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Just two days after President Donald Trump retook office in January 2025, Boston ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations picked up Wisteguens Jean Quely Charles, a native Haitian and convicted criminal who was then 25 years old.

'He went viral for praising Biden as he was getting arrested, because he knew that the Biden administration’s open borders turned America into a paradise for criminals like him.'

During his arrest, a defiant Charles cursed Trump and insisted he was "not going back to Haiti."

"F**k Trump! You feel me?" he continued. "Yo, Biden forever, bro. Thank Obama for everything that he did for me, bro."

Despite the verbal bluster, the case for deporting Charles was strong. For one thing, he is a career criminal, with convictions for assault and battery on a public employee, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, various drug and weapons offenses, resisting arrest, and even trespassing.

Moreover, Charles is a known member of the Back Block Money Gang, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

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Screenshot of DHS press release

Charles was granted Temporary Protected Status by President Barack Obama in February 2013, and he was admitted into the U.S. a few months later, the DHS said. His TPS status was then terminated in 2022, under President Joe Biden, and a federal judge issued a final deportation order for him last November.

On Thursday, that order was carried out, and Charles was deported back to Haiti.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said of Charles:

This illegal alien gang member from Haiti had quite the rap sheet, with convictions for assault and battery on a public employee, resisting arrest, and drug trafficking, among other heinous crimes.



He went viral for praising Biden as he was getting arrested, because he knew that the Biden administration’s open borders turned America into a paradise for criminals like him. The Trump administration has finally done what both the Obama and Biden administrations failed to do and deported this criminal back where he belongs.

The White House took a victory lap on Tuesday, sharing a video of Charles with the caption "Home sweet Haiti" and two waving emojis. The voice of a real or virtual female flight attendant concludes the video saying, "You have arrived at your destination."

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