Pennsylvania man on alleged 'mission' to commit mass shooting for ISIS thwarted by FBI

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Pennsylvania as he was preparing for an alleged mission for a mass shooting just after the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Jonathan Hunter Kramer of Valencia had been on their radar since 2023, according to a Justice Dept. press release.

'His apparent ISIS inspiration and escalation toward violence show how close this country came to a devastating attack. This arrest prevented what could have been a horrific tragedy.'

FBI agents claimed they watched Kramer purchase ammunition and magazines at a sporting goods store before they searched his hotel room.

Kramer was allegedly found to be in possession of five boxes of rifle ammunition and three 30-round capacity rifle magazines, and in the room agents allegedly found a semiautomatic rifle and ammunition.

Prosecutors allege that Kramer was plotting an attack in support of the ISIS terror group.

"Kramer was taken into custody just as he appeared to be preparing for a mass shooting that could have taken many lives, having already secured a rifle and approximately 190 rounds of ammunition for what he called his 'mission,'" said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg.

"His apparent ISIS inspiration and escalation toward violence show how close this country came to a devastating attack. This arrest prevented what could have been a horrific tragedy."

Kramer had been previously arrested as a minor when he was found in possession of child pornography while also helping plot a mass shooting attack, according to the DOJ press release.

He was subsequently released from a Pennsylvania juvenile detention facility, but an anonymous March 2026 tip warned officials about his alleged dangerous behavior.

The tipster claimed Kramer had received "mysterious packages" and had been talking to friends he made prior to his juvenile adjudication.

Investigators said they uncovered his online persona, "Hamza Al Rashid," which claimed to have pledged allegiance to ISIS.

On Saturday, Kramer booked a room in cash at a hotel in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, before going to the sporting goods store, according to agents watching him.

Police also reportedly found a prayer rug, pepper spray, and approximately 30 knives when they searched his hotel room.

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And they claimed to have found a note with a cryptic message:

"DoNt look For me[.] IDK what I did buT I cant live In constant Fear," the note allegedly read.

Kramer was charged with "receiving a firearm and ammunition knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the firearm and ammunition would be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism, including providing, attempting to provide, and conspiring to provide material support or resources to a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization."