'Major' Halloween terror plot thwarted by FBI involved links to ISIS, 'LGBTQ+ community': DOJ

The U.S. Department of Justice released a criminal complaint detailing the stunning accusations related to an alleged ISIS-related Jihadi terror plot thwarted in Michigan.

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials searched several locations Friday and arrested three suspects before FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau had prevented a major terror attack planned for Halloween weekend.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted the unsealed criminal complaint against two individuals, though as many as five were allegedly involved.

"Our newly unsealed complaint reveals a major ISIS-linked terror plot with multiple subjects arrested in the Eastern District of Michigan targeting the United States," wrote Bondi. "According to the complaint, subjects had multiple AR-15 rifles, tactical gear, and a detailed plan to carry out an attack on American soil."

Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud allegedly purchased a shotgun and an AR-15 and practiced shooting with three other co-conspirators, according to the complaint.

They are both U.S. citizens.

The FBI found over 1,600 rounds of ammunition during a search of their homes, as well as multiple AR-15-style rifles, shotguns, handguns, and tactical vests, the complaint said.

The investigation began when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official found alarming terror-related images and searches on a phone of one of the co-conspirators after they returned to the U.S. from traveling abroad.

Prosecutors say that messages between the co-conspirators show references to other terror attacks that they wanted to emulate. The alleged plot was targeting innocents in the Ferndale suburb of Detroit.

"Many of the clubs and bars in this area intentionally attract members of the LGBTQ+ community," read the complaint.

One of the co-conspirators also allegedly wanted to go to Syria to join ISIS and was trying to persuade the others to follow.

Five men were questioned by law enforcement, and two were released.

On Sunday, Amir Makled, an attorney for one of the suspects, said he had reviewed the matter and claimed there had been no plot, just a group of young gamers.

"I don’t know where this hysteria and this fearmongering came from," said Makled.

"If these young men were on forums that they should not have been on or things of that nature, then we’ll have to wait and see," he added. "But I don’t believe that there’s anything illegal about any of the activity they were doing."

