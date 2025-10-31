'Jihadi' terror attack planned for Halloween weekend leads to multiple arrests, FBI says

A terrorist attack planned for Halloween weekend was prevented by arrests made in Michigan, said Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel.

Patel offered few details, but Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, said in a statement on social media that the plot was "Jihadi" in nature.

'The FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack.'

"This morning Federal agents, under the direction of @FBIDirectorKash and @AGPamBondi, successfully disrupted a Jihadi terror plot in Detroit timed for Halloween when innocent children should be enjoying themselves Trick or Treating," Gorka wrote.

"The threat is real," he added.

The Dearborn Police Dept. confirmed that there had been an FBI operation in the city Friday morning and that there was no longer any threat to the public.

A spokesperson for the Dept. of Justice said in a statement to Blaze News that the law enforcement operation also included the city of Inkster, another city near Detroit.

"This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend," reads the statement from Patel. "More details to come. Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland."

The FBI operation in Inkster was focused on a storage facility on Michigan Avenue, according to a WDIV-TV report. WDIV reported on two FBI operations at two other locations but could not confirm whether they were related to the alleged terror plot.

"This morning, I was briefed by Director Patel on the thwarted potential terrorist attack in our state," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) posted to social media on Friday. "As details continue to develop, I am grateful for the swift action of the FBI and MSP protecting Michiganders."

Dearborn is known for becoming the first Arab-majority city in the U.S. in 2023.

In September, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, a Democrat and Muslim, berated a Christian resident who objected to the city honoring a man who had made comments in support of Islamic terrorism.

"You are a bigot, and you are a racist, and you are an Islamophobe,” Hammoud said to the man. "Although you live here, I want you to know, as mayor, you are not welcome here. And the day you move out of this city will be the day that I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of the city."

