‘Not welcome’: Muslim mayor calls Christian resident ‘racist,’ ‘Islamophobe’ during city council meeting

A resident in Dearborn, Michigan, which became the country’s first Arab-majority city in 2023, was told he was “not welcome” in the community after he expressed concerns that officials named two intersections after a terrorist sympathizer.

'They will fight with stones, others will fight with guns, others will fight with planes, drones, and rockets.'

During a September 9 city council meeting, Ted Barham, a publicly active Christian resident, told members that he disapproved of signs placed on Warren Avenue named after Osama Siblani, the publisher of Arab American News.

Barham, who repeatedly called for peace during his speech, stated that he understands Siblani has “done a lot of good things for the community,” but contended that he is “a promoter of Hezbollah and Hamas.”

Barham was quickly interrupted by council members who explained that Wayne County installed the signs and that the issue was “not under control of the city.”

Despite being encouraged to take his concerns to the county, Barham, who acknowledged that he understood this, noted that some “people in this room” attended the ceremony to put up the signs.

Barham read several quotes from Siblani that he argued encouraged violence against Israel.

Protest in Dearborn, Michigan, on May 18, 2021. Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images

“He talks about how the blood of the martyrs … irrigates the land of Palestine,” Barham said. “He talks about how the terrorists should strike them with knives and with their bare hands … and he also encourages the use of rockets over there.”

A council member again stopped Barham, claiming that Siblani “is not intending to incite violence anywhere in the world.” He accused Barham of sharing his own interpretation and opinions of Siblani’s comments.

Barham read another quote from Siblani, stating, “Whether we are in Michigan and whether we are in Jenin, believe me, everyone should fight within his means. They will fight with stones, others will fight with guns, others will fight with planes, drones, and rockets. Others will fight with their voices, and others will fight with their hands and say, ‘Free, free Palestine.’”

Barham argued that the street signs might as well read, “Hezbollah Street or Hamas Street.” He instead called for peace.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud (D) fired back at Barham by accusing him of being “hypocritical,” claiming he had posted videos on social media “standing in front of my mosque, saying the cruelest of things about Muslims, about the religion of Islam.”

“You are a bigot, and you are a racist, and you are an Islamophobe,” Hammoud remarked. “Although you live here, I want you to know, as mayor, you are not welcome here. And the day you move out of this city will be the day that I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of the city.”

“You are not somebody who believes in coexistence,” the mayor claimed. “You’re somebody who tries to preach it, but in fact, you do everything but that. So I just want to put that on the record.”

Blaze News could not independently confirm the mayor's claims regarding social media videos of Barham making negative comments about Muslims.

Siblani reacted to the exchange in a statement to WJBK.

"It’s sad that we do not respect each other's differences. This is a great country, a nation of nations," Siblani stated. "I am an American from a Lebanese background, an Arab background. I’m very proud of my culture and heritage. But I also love this country and what it has done. Only in the United States can you come in 1976 with no money, a one-way ticket, $185 in your pocket, and 50 years later your name is on a street in America."

The city council did not respond to a request for comment.

