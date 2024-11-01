Dem Muslims hammer away at Biden-Harris for losing anti-Israel vote as Trump visits Muslim-majority city

Left-wing Muslims are calling out the Democratic Party for allowing former President Donald Trump to court the Muslim vote as his campaign announced a visit to Dearborn, Michigan.

Muslims have decried the Biden-Harris administration for providing support for Israel in their military operation against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, and some have even called for U.S. Muslims to boycott the election.

'The reality is that the Biden admin’s unconditional support for genocide is what got us here. ... This election should not be this close.'

Among those upset at the campaign visit to the Muslim-majority city is Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

"Trump is a proud Islamophobe + serial liar who does not stand for peace. The reality is that the Biden admin’s unconditional support for genocide is what got us here," said Tlaib on social media. "This should be a wake-up call for those who continue to support genocide. This election should not be this close."

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud mirrored her comments.

"The architect of the Muslim Ban is making a campaign stop in Dearborn. People in this community know what Trump stands for - we suffered through it for years. I’ve refused a sit down with him although the requests keep pouring in," said Hammoud.

"Trump will never be my president. To the Dems - your unwillingness to stop funding & enabling a genocide created the space for Trump to infiltrate our communities. Remember that," he added.

The visit by Trump is reportedly the first by a presidential candidate of a major political party. He visited a popular Muslim-owned restaurant, though the owner said he wasn't trying to tell anyone to vote for Trump. While there, Trump accepted a plaque "on behalf of all peace-loving Michiganders" for calling for peace in Lebanon.

Vice President Kamala Harris apparently tried to appease the Muslim faction in her party by rejecting Jewish Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate, but the party has still faced vitriolic criticism as the unrest in the Middle East worsened.

Some polls have also shown a shift in Jewish voters away from the Democrats to supporting Trump.

