This poll shows steep slide in support among pivotal demographic for Democrats

While much of the polling has shown a surge in support for the Democratic presidential ticket after President Joe Biden stepped down, one poll shows support eroding for Democrats among a pivotal demographic.

A poll from the Siena College Research Institute released Tuesday found that Jewish Americans in New York were turning away from the Democrats in the presidential election. In June, Biden surpassed former President Donald Trump among likely Jewish voters by a margin of 6%.

In the new poll, Trump garners a slight lead of 50% to 49% among Jewish voters. The net slide of support of 7% from the last poll lends credence to pundits saying the extremist pro-Palestinian wing of the Democratic party is driving away Jewish voters into the open arms of the Republican Party.

Many saw the decision by Harris to pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her vice presidential candidate over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) as a concession to the anti-Israel fringe of the party.

It appears that some Jewish Americans have taken notice.

That they would turn against the Democratic presidential ticket in the deep blue state of New York portends a shift among voters across the U.S.

