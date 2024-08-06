Kamala Harris ultimately opts for the more radical of her potential running mates

Bookies and analysts suspected that Vice President Kamala Harris might name Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate. He could help her garner favor in a critical swing state and also help reassure moderate voters that a future Harris administration wouldn't pander to the pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party.

Harris has instead opted for a more radical pick in a state where she is already poised to win.

Four sources close to the selection process told CNN that Harris has decided to go with Tim Walz — the 60-year-old Minnesota governor and chairman of the Democratic Governors Association who recently claimed that "one person's socialism is another person's neighborliness."

Walz, a former geography teacher who spent time in the Army National Guard, served in the House of Representatives from 2007 until 2019 and was the ranking member of the Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

He assumed office as governor of Minnesota in 2019, just in time to take a relatively relaxed approach to the deadly BLM riots that would ultimately ravage his state, waiting days to call in the National Guard — by which time a Minneapolis police station had been torched and half a billion dollars in damage had been inflicted.

'The Harris-Walz California dream is every American's nightmare.'

Walz, who deemed President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) "weird dudes," has gone to great lengths to secure favor with fellow hard-core leftists, particularly in LGBT activist circles.

Earlier this year, he issued a decree indicating that his state is a "refuge" for those who seek and provide confusion-affirming genital mutilations and irreversible hormone therapies to children and adults alike.

Harris' running mate also favors flouting federal immigration law and further transforming his state into a haven for illegal aliens.

In Walz, Harris also has found a fellow advocate of limitless abortion. Last year, he signed a bill codifying the right of women to have their unborn children killed at any stage, including in the third trimester.

While denying the unborn the right to life, Walz has fought to expand rights for ex-cons. In 2023, he ratified legislation ensuring over 55,000 former prisoners could cast votes, claiming doing so was part of a move to "keep our elections safe, free, and fair for all."

Walz, who has also signed anti-gun legislation, will join Harris tonight for her rally in Philadelphia.

Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said in a statement, "It's no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate – Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State."

"While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is 'mostly cows and rocks'. From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide," continued Leavitt.

Leavitt added, "If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American's nightmare."

