Philadelphia mayor ridiculed after social media mistake appears to reveal Harris pick for VP

A social media mistake might have revealed the highly anticipated pick for the vice presidential candidate and spoiled the surprise.

'Why are they so bad at their job.'

A post on X from the mayor of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, said that the state's governor had been chosen to join Kamala Harris on the Democratic presidential ticket.

"Proud to be back with so many leaders from across our region supporting @KamalaHarris for President and @JoshShapiroPA for VP! We are One CITY, One REGION, and ONE Commonwealth United!" read the tweet from the official account for Mayor Cherelle Parker in part.

The campaign has not confirmed the pick.

The leak, with a video confirming Shapiro for vice president, was widely mocked on social media.

"Did @KamalaHarris’ pick for Veep just fall out of a coconut tree?" responded Pennsylvania state Rep. Martina White.

"Who is running comms for our mayor and why are they so bad at their job," asked another user.

"Leave it to an intern from philly to mess up like this man lmaoooo," replied another critic.

"I did not have on my bingo card that the mayor of Philadelphia would be the person who announced that Governor Josh Shapiro is running for president. Then again I didn’t have a lot of things on my bingo card that has happened this year so far. Maybe I need a new bingo card," said journalist Salena Zito.

Prior to the leak, speculation spiked Wednesday when the Harris campaign scheduled an event in Philadelphia on Aug. 6 and added that the vice president would join Harris.

Choosing the Pennsylvania governor would help Democrats win the electoral votes in the contested state, but it would also anger the anti-Israel contingent of the party. Some have noted the criticism against the Jewish politician has veered into anti-Semitic territory.

