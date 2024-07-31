Kamala Harris appears to drop hint about her possible pick for vice president

The 2024 presidential election will face another major pivot point when Democratic candidate Kamala Harris reveals her choice for vice president on the ticket, and she may have dropped a hint about who that might be.

The Harris campaign announced Tuesday evening that the vice president candidate would be making a first appearance with Harris on Aug. 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Many believe the location of the rally suggests that the VP pick will be Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Democrats won Pennsylvania back from Republicans in the 2020 election, and if Shapiro were chosen, it would help them retain the state for 2024.

After Philadelphia, the Democratic candidates will appear in six other locations including Detroit and Las Vegas.

The campaign added that Harris had not yet made her pick.

Democrats critical of Israel see Shapiro as a threat to their effort to tilt the Democratic Party against Israel in favor of the Palestinian demands. One group is going so far as to try to slap the moniker of "Genocide Josh" onto the governor. Defenders of Shapiro say that the rhetoric against him has twinges of anti-Semitism since he is Jewish.

Other possible vice presidential candidates include U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

The stunning decision by President Joe Biden to step down from the presidential campaign and endorse Vice President Harris has reset the political landscape of the election. One poll found that eight out of 10 Democrats say they would be satisfied if Harris were the nominee for their party.

