Who might be Kamala Harris' running mate? Leading contenders Democrats may be considering.

With President Joe Biden stepping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris, rumors are swirling about Harris' potential pick for running mate, should she secure the nomination.



Since the Sunday announcement from the Biden administration, Harris has raised roughly $50 million in donations, according to Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, The Hill reported.

Harris responded to Biden's support in a recent statement, noting, "I am honored to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."

"I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda," she continued. "We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win."

Democrats have already started naming their preferred vice presidential picks for a Harris ticket. Those being considered so far appear to include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and United States Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona. All of the floated potential candidates are Democratic politicians from red or purple swing states.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Shapiro, viewed as a likely pick for running mate, was among several Democrats to endorse Harris in the upcoming presidential election in the wake of Biden's announcement that he was stepping out of the race.

In a Sunday statement, Shapiro wrote, "I've known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades — we've both been prosecutors, we've both stood up for the rule of law, we've both fought for the people and delivered results. Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support and she will continue the work of generations of Americans who came before us to perfect our union, protect our democracy, and advance real freedom. She has served the country honorably as Vice President and she is ready to be President."

Shapiro claimed that the "best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency."

"I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States," he declared.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper

Cooper also threw his support behind Harris' campaign. He won his gubernatorial elections in 2016 and 2020 — the same years that former President Donald Trump secured wins in North Carolina. Cooper will have reached his term limit as governor after this year.

Cooper wrote on X Sunday afternoon, "President Biden has cemented his place among our nation's finest Presidents. When our democracy faced danger, President Biden stood strong as the rarest type of leader who could help us forge ahead with a vision to repair our country's soul."

In a separate post, Cooper declared that Harris "should be the next President," noting that he has known her since they both served as attorneys general.

"She has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country thoughtfully and with integrity. I look forward to campaigning for her as we work to win NC up and down the ticket," Cooper said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Beshear stated that Biden's decision to suspend his presidential campaign "could not have been easy" but was "in the best interest of our country, and our party."

The governor appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday to announce his "full support" for Harris' presidential campaign.

"She's incredibly tough & smart, w/ the compassion and empathy to be a phenomenal president. She'll bring our country together and move us past the anger politics we've seen in recent years," Beshear wrote on X.

In 2020, Beshear secured his second term as governor, defeating a Trump-backed Republican opponent.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly

Rumors are circulating that Kelly is also among those being considered as Harris' running mate. On Sunday, Kelly stated that he "couldn't be more confident" that Harris "is the right person to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country into the future."

"She has my support for the nomination, and Gabby and I will do everything we can to elect her President of the United States," Kelly added, referring to his wife, Gabrielle Giffords (D), a former U.S. Representative from Arizona.

Kelly praised Biden for being "one of the most consequential presidents in history," crediting the president for his response to COVID and "bring[ing] back microchip and clean energy manufacturing."

"He has strengthened our alliances and made our country safer," he claimed.

While it remains to be seen whom Harris might select as her vice president, the Wall Street Journal reported that she spoke with Shapiro, Cooper, and Beshear on Sunday afternoon.

Additional potential running mates who may be up for Harris' consideration include Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

