Heritage Foundation debunks left's lies about Project 2025 on debut of 'Blaze News Tonight'

On the inaugural episode of "Blaze News Tonight," co-hosts Jill Savage and Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson chatted with Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts about Project 2025 and the left's gross mischaracterization of it in a tired attempt to frighten Americans out of voting for Republicans.

As questions continue to swirl about Joe Biden's cognitive abilities and his overall fitness for office, Democrats have seemingly attempted to distract voters from the chaos in their own house by frequently casting the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 as a threat to democracy. As part of that effort, they have also attempted to tie Project 2025 to former President Donald Trump, who has no official association with it.

'The American people want to return to normal. They want to return to commonsense policies.'

Biden claimed that Project 2025 would "terminate[] the Constitution" by handing "limitless power" to his potential successor.



"Project 2025 should scare every single American," Biden posted to X on Thursday. "It would give Trump limitless power over our daily lives."

"Donald Trump and Project 2025 are connected at the hip," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) likewise insisted.

Though the left has attempted to turn Project 2025 into a political bogeyman, Roberts and Peterson noted that Project 2025 basically lists the same ideas and principles that "unabashedly conservative" organizations have been espousing for decades.

"Only in a leftist America would you have the situation where something the conservative movement has done since 1980 — starting for Ronald Reagan and this year, obviously, for our standard-bearer, Donald Trump — be such a story," Roberts said.

"It's the most normal thing in the world," Peterson added.

Roberts also suggested that the reason Democrats have distorted Project 2025 so much is because they know it is a very attractive policy agenda for average voters.

"The American people want to return to normal," he claimed. "They want to return to commonsense policies, and when they look at Project 2025 ... most Americans ... realize, 'Gosh, we agree with that.'"

"You know it's good when people are actually out there and attacking it," Savage quipped.

Savage further claimed that Democrats and leftist media outlets like Rolling Stone have issued a "very long list of lies" about Project 2025, including that Trump and other Republicans want to "monitor[] women's pregnancies" and "gut the separation of powers." While Roberts agreed that leftists have frequently lied about Project 2025, he noted that they have accurately portrayed one Project 2025 agenda item.

"We call for the utter elimination of the U.S. Department of Education," Roberts stated proudly.

Roberts went on to explain that leftists cleave to the Department of Education because it is the means by which they "indoctrinate our kids, generation after generation." That's why they are "scared" of eliminating it, he said.

They are apparently so "scared" of ending the DOE and other Project 2025 ideas that some activists even managed to hack "a very old third-party vendor website" affiliated with the Heritage Foundation to try to extract personal information about its personnel. Roberts told Savage and Peterson that he and his group takes this and other threats from Democrats seriously and that they are prepared to take legal action if necessary.

"It's going to be lawful, but you have picked the wrong fight," he said.

Finally, Roberts claimed that he understands why the Trump campaign has distanced itself from some aspects of Project 2025. "The presidential campaign runs in its lane, the Republican Party runs in its lane, and those of us who are offering personnel and policy from the outside are offering or doing what we do," he explained.

"Project 2025 exists to be of service to ... decision-makers, starting with the president."

