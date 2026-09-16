While America mourned on 9/11 anniversary, Democrat ally Hasan Piker trashed the country — again

The man who infamously stated that "America deserved 9/11" has trashed the country again, this time on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

On Friday, Hasan Piker interrupted what he called the "forcible reverence" for 9/11 to reiterate his "godd**n God-given and constitutionally protected right" to smear America as an evil and heartless country.

El-Sayed's attempts to shake his previous associations with Piker have not worked.

"How can you not get angry and resentful about a government that does nothing to treat [its] sickly, to feed its hungry, to feed its starving, to shelter its homeless when we have all the money, we have an abundance of wealth and prosperity, and we just refuse to spread it around? Of course that makes me angry," he said.

Piker also claimed that those on the left have repeatedly stood by the heroes who participated in the recovery and rebuilding efforts after 9/11, while those on the right have simply exploited them for political gain.

"There's a long, time-honored tradition of the left trying to do their very best to help 9/11 first responders, 9/11 victims, and the right simply weaponizing their memory in order to wage war, destroy American civil liberties, and then consistently foment hatred towards Muslims all around the world."

Piker did blame the left for complicity in the Global War on Terror, alleged maltreatment of prisoners at Guantanamo Bay, and other instances of American "fascism."

Piker acknowledged that he is "currently at the center" of controversy because of his past remarks about America and 9/11, especially claiming in 2019 that "America deserved" the horrific terrorist attacks.

Since those comments resurfaced earlier this summer, Democrats like Abdul El-Sayed, running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, have scrambled to distance themselves from Piker even after cozying up to him.

El-Sayed brought Piker to Michigan to campaign with him multiple times, including in early August, but now seems to avoid saying Piker's name, usually referring to him as just a "Twitch streamer in California."

RELATED: Left-wing media appalled that Bari Weiss called out Abdul El-Sayed’s deleted 9/11 tweets

However, El-Sayed's attempts to shake his previous associations with Piker have not worked. The media has continued to ask him about Piker, and El-Sayed has not concealed his exasperation with the Piker questions.

For instance, El-Sayed told Weijia Jiang of CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday: "With all due respect, this is the third time you’ve asked about a Twitch streamer in California."

Piker admitted on Friday that Republican ads tying El-Sayed to 9/11 and Islamic terrorism have been effective. "To say that this doesn't have an impact, it would also be silly. Of course it does," he said.

"There are people who are primed, looking for any opportunity they can get to unload and to make responsible every Muslim American in the country for 9/11," Piker continued. "... The question is, do we get to win those people back with decency? Do we get to win those people back with good policies?"

Piker indicated that Muslims running for office in America, such as El-Sayed, and those already in office, such as NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whom Piker called "the real president of the United States," are "victims to the Islamophobic narratives that are running amok" and therefore must be "extra careful."

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