Trump RIPS INTO Supreme Court over ruling on midterm elections

The president once against lambasted the U.S. Supreme Court after a split ruling against his order on mail-in voting.

President Donald Trump had ordered the U.S. Postal Service in April to help federal authorities prevent election fraud through voting by mail.

'The damage done to America is incalculable, and they know this, just as everyone else does - It is an irreparable and unrecoverable harm!'

The order involved the creation of a comprehensive list of U.S. citizens who are legally allowed to vote. The USPS would only be allowed to mail ballots to voters on the list.

Two conservative justice dissented in the ruling Monday that upheld a lower court blocking the USPS from implementing certain parts of the president's order for the midterm elections.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a concurrence explaining that although he believed the USPS had the authority to implement the order, the agency did not "have sufficient time to reasonably implement the rule" before the elections.

The president zeroed in on that decision in his polemic on Truth Social.

"Republicans just got another bad decision from the United States Supreme Court, one that the Court System took forever to give," he wrote, "and then blamed it, in part, on no time left to implement a solution to our totally CORRUPT and out of control Mail-In voting 'disaster,' which is a laughing stock all over the World, and where we are the only country that has to endure such a Nation Destroying SCAM."

He went on to accuse the court of giving Democrats an "open field" to cheat through mail-in voting.

"Justices [Samuel] Alito and [Clarence] Thomas, legends both, strongly disagreed with this horrible, highly political, ruling," he added. "The Supreme Court has really let our Country down!"

He also blasted the court for other decisions he disagreed with, including the birthright citizenship ruling and the court's rejection of some of his tariffs.

Critics of the president's order accused him of trying to unconstitutionally federalize elections.

"This is another desperate, illegal power grab that shows a total lack of respect for the American people and our Constitution," responded Oregon State Secretary Tobias Read in April.

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"The Constitution is clear: states run elections," Read added. "We don’t need decrees from Washington, D.C. My message to the president: We’ll see you in court."

The president asserted that the conservative justices had caved in to pressure and threats from left-wing activists.

"The damage done to America is incalculable, and they know this, just as everyone else does - It is an irreparable and unrecoverable harm!" he added. "The Court’s inability and unwillingness to do the right thing for our Country will go down, in a very negative way, in the annals of History."

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