They say ‘never forget’ as Muslims gain power in America — and laugh at the 9/11 memorial

Young Americans may be posting “Never Forget” in light of the 25th anniversary of the most devastating terror attack to hit American soil, but that doesn’t mean they’re not really forgetting.

“Sometimes I feel like people who did not live through it don’t fully appreciate what we’re up against. Like something changes in you when you live through something like that. And I think the younger generation, they just don’t get it,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales tells Xaviaer DuRousseau.

“Unless you went through it, you’re just like, ‘Yeah, whatever. What? Let’s go along to get along. What could possibly go wrong with, you know, bringing in Islam here?’ They just don’t get it ‘cause they didn’t live through it,” she continues.

DuRousseau points out that there was even a “TikTok trend” a couple of years ago where users were siding with Osama bin Laden.

“The fact that they are glorifying this mindset that we are allowing so many people with the jihadi ideology to gain power and influence in our country and they’re very outspoken about it: That’s terrifying to me,” he says.

“And not just in our country, but in New York freaking City. We have the Muslim commie mayor Zohran Mamdani, who they were protesting. They didn’t want him to show up to their 9/11 memorial, but he did,” Gonzales says.

“And he went and shook hands with Rudy Giuliani, who of course was the mayor of New York City during 9/11,” she adds, pointing out that there was “an interesting moment” when Mamdani was caught on camera laughing with AOC.



However, it wasn’t just a random moment — but they were laughing while the names of all those who died on 9/11 were read aloud.

“That’s crazy,” DuRousseau says. “That just shows how unserious this is to them.”

“If you are the mayor of New York City, I expect that you live and breathe and are just like, you know, truly understanding your city and what the people there have gone through and the trauma that they are enduring,” he continues.

“You were supposed to be there amongst the people, and instead you were totally removed and disassociated and just going and having a laugh off with AOC,” he says. “Like, that’s wild.”

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