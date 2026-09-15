Finally! EPA poised to repeal some climate hysteria over carbon emissions

For decades, the government led a crusade against carbon dioxide, treating the byproduct of human breath as a pollutant causing global warming and climate change. Luckily, cooler heads have finally prevailed as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency aims to pull back carbon emission restrictions for the sake of the American people, power plants, and the economy.

The Clean Air Act has been around since the 1970s. The original version specifically targeted vehicle emissions, namely carbon monoxide, which is harmful to humans in concentrated quantities.

’Even if you got rid of all GHG emissions tomorrow, it would have no meaningful climate impact.’

However, in recent decades, the bill morphed to cover a broader range of “pollutants,” including human breath in the form of carbon dioxide, cow flatulence that produces methane, and other supposed “greenhouse gases.”

Yet one of the more egregious restrictions came directly from the Biden administration, which used the Inflation Reduction Act to attack fossil fuels because of the carbon dioxide emitted during the burning process.

This distinction helped the Biden administration further vilify the fossil fuels industry and secure $369 billion in funding to cut carbon emissions and bankroll clean energy initiatives.

RELATED: New peer-reviewed study points out the obvious: Carbon emissions are feeding plants and greening the planet

Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

That is all about to change.

On Monday, the EPA officially removed some of the power-plant carbon emissions restrictions put in place by the Biden administration in 2024 and proposed repealing the others.

EPA spokesman Mike Bastasch told Blaze News:

Repealing the costly and ineffective Biden-Harris carbon pollution standards will save Americans up to $310 billion. The power sector will save billions of dollars in compliance costs, and Americans will save billions of dollars more by not having to fund tax credits for CO2 sequestration. The Trump EPA is committed to protecting human health and the environment while also driving economic growth, lowering energy costs, and improving standards of living.



EPA is also proposing to rescind all remaining GHG emissions requirements for power plants, which have imposed unnecessary requirements and drained the power sector’s resources, while producing virtually no benefit. ...



The reality is that even if you got rid of all GHG emissions tomorrow, it would have no meaningful climate impact. This fact is confirmed by the same models used by the Obama administration. EPA estimates that the supplemental proposal would save $370 million in costs.

Ultimately, the benefits of the repeal are threefold: Energy companies no longer have to abide by costly climate edicts of past administrations. American citizens save money on taxes. Finally, the people gain much-needed relief from climate change hysteria, thanks to models that suggest continued greenhouse gas remediation would have an insignificant impact on climate trends around the globe.

This move is just one of many that indicate climate change hysteria is coming to an end. Late last year, Bill Gates admitted that climate change wouldn’t end the world after all. The Antarctic has also gained ice while melting in the Arctic has slowed, despite doomer claims that the latter would be "ice-free" by 2020.

Some "experts" have even claimed that reduced emissions are the problem.

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