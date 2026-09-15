'Textbook demonic': Allie Beth Stuckey calls out the targeting of Erika Kirk by self-professed Christians

In the year after Charlie Kirk's assassination, the grief surrounding his death has been compounded by a wave of attacks directed at his widow, Erika Kirk.

For BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey, the left’s widespread celebration of Kirk’s assassination isn't surprising, considering they are already “godless.”

However, what does surprise Stuckey is that many of the attacks on Erika have come from those who “profess to be Christians.”

“I think what has shocked the conscience for me is people, even people who profess to be Christians, the just relentless attacks against Erika,” Stuckey tells Christian apologist Frank Turek.

“And whether or not you agree with her politics or whether or not you like her, whether or not you have personal feelings about her, just the callousness towards her,” she explains.

While Stuckey notes that she doesn’t “call everything demonic,” the attacks on Erika have felt especially “dark and depraved.”

“The way that people have targeted her in the wake of Charlie’s death ... it’s demoralized me in some ways,” she adds.

Turek is in agreement, citing a biblical story.

“Jesus and the apostles called Satan a murderer, a liar, accuser, and slanderer who seeks to steal, kill, and destroy,” Turek tells Stuckey. “We had a murder a year ago. What have we had since then? Lies, accusations, and slander seeking to steal, kill, and destroy.”

“It’s textbook demonic,” he says. “And people say they don’t believe in the demonic.”

“The demons don’t go after ineffective movements. They go after effective people and effective movements,” he continues, adding, “And Charlie was enormously effective.”

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