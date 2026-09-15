Florida teacher removed from elementary school after 'atrocious' allegations from 5 students, police say

A former Florida elementary school teacher was arrested after he allegedly showed pornography to students and touched them inappropriately.

Cesar Oriol Cardoso taught at the Sunset Park Elementary School until the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department arrested him.

'Talk to your little ones, your children to help them to discern what is right and what is wrong in person ― and to talk and speak up.'

Police said Cardoso would show girls "inappropriate images or videos" after pulling them from physical education or other classes.

Some of the child sex-abuse material included photos of nude women and one image of a young boy with a woman. Other students reported seeing images that appeared to be of Cardoso himself.

The 53-year-old also allegedly touched or slapped several girls on the thighs or buttocks while making inappropriate comments.

In one instance he held his hand over his crotch and asked a girl if she wanted to "squish it," according to the arrest report. Cardoso also allegedly tried to express his wish to kiss two of the girls.

Detectives on Friday interviewed Cardoso, but he invoked his right to remain silent.

Cardoso was charged with three felonies, including offenses against students by authority figures, showing obscene material to a minor, and lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under the age of 16 years.

"Behavior of this nature will not be tolerated under any circumstances," a statement from a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools read.

Cardoso was removed from the school the next business day after school officials heard about the charges, the spokesperson added.

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Cardoso was held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond as of Monday, according to WPLG-TV.

"I think it’s atrocious. I think we need to do a better job and have people better vetted," said Adrian Marin, a parent of a child at the school. "Talk to your little ones, your children to help them to discern what is right and what is wrong in person ― and to talk and speak up."

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