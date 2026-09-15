Tactical agents arrest 'active scout' in Arizona near Mexico border, says CBP

Federal immigration agents identified an "active scout" working near the U.S.-Mexico border and quickly apprehended him, U.S. Customs and Border Protection tells Blaze News.

Photographs provided to Blaze News show the man in camouflage clothing surrounded by federal agents whose identities were obscured.

'This successful interdiction highlights the seamless integration of our air assets, surveillance technology, and specialized ground agents.'

The scout was located on Sept. 4 near the town of Ajo by "pre-positioned Border Patrol reconnaissance personnel" and an "MQ-9 aircraft crew from the National Air Security Operations Center in Sierra Vista," according to CBP.

H60 Black Hawk helicopter crews responded to the scout site and transported five tactical agents who used a fast-rope technique to take the man into custody without incident.

Another photo shows what appears to be a large solar panel on top of boulders in the desert.

"This successful interdiction highlights the seamless integration of our air assets, surveillance technology, and specialized ground agents," read a statement from acting Chief Patrol Agent Henry N. Laxdal.

"By combining these capabilities, we can quickly locate and arrest individuals attempting to facilitate illegal activity in our most remote desert areas, keeping our communities safe," Laxdal added.

UCB said the man was processed by the U.S. Border Patrol at the Tucson Sector.

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U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The U.S. military has begun using high-energy lasers to destroy drones sent into the U.S. by Mexican cartels, according to a previous report from CBP.

Ajo is an unincorporated community of about 3,000 residents. It's located about 42 miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

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