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Former Democrat Joe Manchin endorses Republican — and calls her the 'soul of the Senate'
September 14, 2026
Manchin has said he could never endorse a socialist for office.
Democrats are raging at Joe Manchin, the former Democrat U.S. senator, after he endorsed Susan Collins, the incumbent Republican in the race for one of two Senate seats in Maine.
Manchin had represented West Virginia but was heavily criticized by Democrats for his moderate voting patterns. He left the Democratic Party in 2024 and became an independent.
'Susan is always in there, always in the trenches.'
Rather than endorse the progressive candidate of his former party, Manchin told voters 73-year-old Collins needed to stay in the Senate.
"You lose the Susan Collinses of the Senate, you’re losing the soul of the Senate — basically, a person you can talk to, who wants to do the right thing all of the time," he said on CNBC Monday.
"Now, everybody says, 'Oh, she doesn’t do this, doesn’t speak up.' Susan is always in there, always in the trenches," he added.
Collins released a statement about his endorsement.
"Joe is a dear friend and trusted colleague with whom I have always worked closely to solve problems and deliver results for the people of Maine and America," she said.
"From helping end government shutdowns and negotiating the Electoral Count Act to delivering COVID relief and historic investments in our nation’s infrastructure, we have shown what is possible when Republicans and Democrats work together to find common ground and get things done. I am honored to have his support," she added.
Keeping Collins in the Senate is pivotal for Republicans' hopes to maintain their control of at least one house of Congress.
RELATED: Graham Platner officially WITHDRAWS from pivotal Senate race
While Collins' progressive challenger, Troy Jackson, is not a democratic socialist, he has been endorsed by the organization.
Manchin has previously said he could not support a socialist for office.
"How could you support some of the crazy stuff they’re for? Have you seen their platform?” Manchin said to CBS’ Margaret Brennan in an interview last month.Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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