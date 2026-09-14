Influencer dies after 'penis enlargement' procedure goes awry

What was supposed to be a luxury getaway with his wife turned fatal for British-Nigerian influencer Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo.

The businessman and social media personality died after undergoing a penis enlargement procedure at a clinic in Thailand, where a cosmetic injection allegedly led to a pulmonary embolism.

The bizarre and tragic case has caught the attention of BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau — who are stunned not only by the deadly outcome but by the growing popularity of procedures like “penis enlargement.”

“He was a British-Nigerian businessman who documented his luxury lifestyle online, which is a really unique approach to social media,” Stu says.

“I didn’t even know that was a real surgery. I thought that was more of a joke,” he continues, noting that the choice of location for the surgery was a little strange.

“If you’re thinking through, like, where am I going to go to get a penis enlargement surgery? Would you go to Thailand for that?” he asks Dave.

“No, I wouldn’t go to Thailand. … I would never ever go anywhere except a first-world country if I wanted to get a surgery done,” Dave answers.

Stu points out that while the case is “ridiculous to talk about” because of the term “penis enlargement,” that what happened was “actually really bad.”

“A sudden blockage of blood vessels in the lungs, a pulmonary embolism,” he says.

“They say, by the way, it could result in loss of sensation, erectile dysfunction, infection, inflammation, and having a bend or kink in the new penis shape due to scarring,” he explains.

“There’s nothing good that can come of this,” Dave adds.

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