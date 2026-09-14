Armed thugs kick open apartment door, begin beating man — but victim fights back, turns the tables in lethal fashion

Two males kicked open an apartment door in Memphis last week and began beating a man in a bedroom — but the victim fought back and turned the tables in lethal fashion.

WREG-TV said the incident took place around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

'I bet he doesn't do that again.'

Citing an arrest affidavit, WMC-TV reported that Devonta Johnson and Zarian Sanders went to an apartment on Madewell Street to see the mother of Johnson’s child.

The pair allegedly kicked open the front door, which had been barricaded with a couch, WMC said.

Investigators told WMC the two men entered a bedroom and began beating a male victim.

During the attack, Johnson pulled out a handgun, WMC said, adding that a struggle over the weapon ensued, and the victim managed to shoot Johnson.

RELATED: Florida thug, 19, allegedly puts gun to head of man delivering banana pudding. But victim is armed — and turns the tables.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Johnson died from his injuries, WMC reported, adding that police said Sanders after the shooting threatened and hit the victim with a rifle, took the handgun, and fled the scene.

Sanders later was arrested and booked on charges of especially aggravated burglary, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, aggravated assault, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, WMC said.

Police told WREG that Sanders, 23, later was identified as a felon who was convicted last September after pleading guilty to theft of a firearm less than $2,500.

Commenters underneath WMC's Facebook post about the incident had little sympathy for Sanders and Johnson. To wit:

"If you don't want the time, don't do the crime," one commenter wrote.

"I bet he doesn't do that again," another user said.

"I love a happy ending," another commenter quipped.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!