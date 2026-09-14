Glenn Beck unpacks 4 telling moments from Trump’s RNC keynote

As you might expect, Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck wasn’t going to miss the GOP’s first-ever 2026 Republican Midterm Convention. It was President Trump’s September 9 keynote speech that drew him in the most.

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn walks through four moments from the speech that he says tell you who Trump is — and where the pitch still isn’t landing.

1. Long-term vision

Since Trump returned to office in 2025, Glenn has been defending his agenda as long-term foundation work — not short-term quick fixes.

One line in Trump’s speech , he says, confirmed this: “And I want you to remember me in four or five years when this country is rocketing. Remember, I’m the one that got it started.”

“That's verification of everything I've been telling you. He's working long-term,” Glenn says.

“He's fixing the plumbing and the electricity and everything. ... While everybody's like, ‘Yeah, you know, this wallpaper is bad, and you know, our kitchen table is broken,’ he's like, ‘No, we got to repoint the entire foundation of the house or nobody's going to care about the wallpaper.”’

He also notes Trump’s humility in using the word “started.”

“Meaning, it's not just him alone,” says Glenn, “which I know that's little, but to me, I watch for moments of who he really is.”

2. Campaigning for a party that hasn’t delivered

Trump’s humility was far from subtle in the segment of his speech about the southern border wall.

“Ted Cruz worked very hard on the wall and so did John Cornyn,” he acknowledged.

“We built this massive, beautiful, great wall. Beautiful because it works. ... Zero illegal aliens have entered our country from the southern border in the last 15 months,” Trump added.

Glenn believes this moment is crucial.

Trump, he explains, was “being gracious,” not only by praising the two senators but by showing up at the convention to help Republicans “who have really done nothing for him.” Add their poor midterm odds, and the near-certainty that the press will frame the loss as “Trump’s failure,” and his motive becomes obvious, says Glenn: he’s taking that on “for the country, not for him.”

3. An unpopular assist

Another remarkable moment, he says, was Trump highlighting Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) despite knowing it would be “unpopular.”

Over loud booing from the audience, Trump said, “John is working hard. ... He's got great opposition from the Democrat Schumer and these guys. They're terrible. ... He's going to have great success, you watch. We are going to have great, great success with our Republican senators.”

“I have never seen Trump lose a room — never. Not once,” says Glenn.

“What he's doing there is [saying], ‘Guys, I need this guy.’ ... I don't know if that's a winning strategy with John Thune, but again, that's something that all the people in the press said he'd never ever do,” he adds.

4. A number that doesn’t land

But the “biggest” moment of Trump’s speech, says Glenn, is when he addressed foreign investment numbers — but it wasn’t the “biggest” in a positive sense.

“We have more money being spent from outside countries and companies — over $20 trillion. That's five, six, seven times higher than any country ever. Not just here, any country ever,” Trump said, noting that this figure could rise by the midpoint of his term.

Glenn believes that the applause Trump received for this comment was a “Pavlov response."

“He doesn't need to stop this point. He needs to stop saying it like this,” he criticizes.

Glenn argues that what Trump needs to highlight instead is how these foreign countries are investing in the United States and why that’s good for Americans.

“How are they investing? They're building factories. This is a nation that is going to build cars again, in our own factories again. ... That $20 trillion is the job for your son, or if you're just getting into college, that factory will be open, and we'll be taking applications. We are building America's strength again. We’re going to be builders again!” he exclaims.

He pleads with Trump to focus on tangible outcomes instead of just numbers so that the “average person” can understand how what he’s doing benefits them directly.

“He's not using the language the average person understands or relates to — and yet at the same time, I think everybody in that room walked away liking him.”

To hear more of Glenn’s analysis, watch the video above.

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