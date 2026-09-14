Vandals leave 'diabolical' message on Charlie Kirk statue — only days after it was unveiled

Vandals spray-painted what appeared to be messages mocking Charlie Kirk's death only days after a new statue was unveiled in Phoenix, Arizona.

The statue at the headquarters of Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded, was meant to memorialize the conservative activist a year after he was shot and killed at Utah Valley University.

'Demons don't sleep, so we will just have to sleep less. We won't be cowed.'

On Sunday police were notified about the vandalism on the statue in red spray-paint that appeared to mimic the lethal wound he suffered.

"It was horrifying," said Tyler Bowyer, chief operating officer of TPUSA.

"It was clear that vandals came here, spray-painted what looked like blood, or what was intended to look like blood, both on the sign right there and on the statue," he added.

The organization posted images of the vandalism that included a red "X" that was spray-painted over Kirk's face.

Andrew Kolvet, TPUSA spokesman and the executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," told Blaze News that TPUSA will not be deterred from its mission.

"We will find the people responsible, and they will be held accountable. Americans of good faith, which is the vast, vast majority of Americans, by the way, are sick of this type of ugliness," he said.

"Demons don't sleep, so we will just have to sleep less. We won't be cowed. We won't stop," Kolvet continued. "Every vile act only makes us more determined and only energizes more people to get off the sidelines and fight harder. Our Commit 100 volunteer ballot-chasing project has seen a surge in new volunteers, and donors are putting up reward money to find those responsible. What the enemy meant for evil will be used for good."

TPUSA called the vandalism "diabolical" and pointed out that the name of Jesus Christ was painted over as well.

RELATED: Liberal college students reportedly plan celebrations of Charlie Kirk's death on anniversary

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, also released a statement on social media about the incident.

"Charlie once said we should be building two statues for every statue that they tear down," she wrote. "His instinct was always to build, not to destroy. They thought a bullet would silence my husband’s voice but it only made it louder. They think spray paint can obscure his legacy, but it will only spread it further. Every attempt to tear down what Charlie built makes us root deeper and work even harder."



She added, "We will never give up and never surrender."

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