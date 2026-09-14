Democrat used to model fetish gay sex attire

The private life of a Democrat running for Congress has made national news after old photos reveal he used to model leather sexual attire and other "bondage gear," according to a report from the New York Post.

The Post confirmed that Chris Gallant, a 37-year-old Democrat who is running to represent Long Island in Congress, modeled for Mr. S Leather, a sexual fetish company based in San Francisco. According to the Post, Gallant donned "collars, leather straps, neoprene, bondage gear, and more" in the product photos.

'As Chris began considering a future in public service, he asked that the photographs no longer be used.'

While the photos have since been removed from the Mr. S Leather website, they were posted there between 2011 and 2020 and can still be accessed via internet archives, the Post reported.

Attorney Sara Azari, who represents Gallant, confirmed the authenticity of the photos in a statement to the Post: "The photographs are authentic and were taken during a private, consensual photo session involving Chris and his then-partner, with whom he was in a committed four-year relationship."

She added: "As Chris began considering a future in public service, he asked that the photographs no longer be used and that they be removed from the company’s website. Mr. S honored his request."

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According to the Post, some of those photos apparently "depicted him in hardcore pornographic poses, including fully naked and having sex with another man" and even made their way to "hardcore" gay porn sites.

Azari indicated that Gallant "never intended to authorize unrestricted publication" of the photos by third parties.

Gallant has served in the Army National Guard for the past 20 years, his campaign website says, indicating the photos were taken and posted during his time with the Guard.

LGBTQ+ outlet Pink News is celebrating the news of Gallant's apparently pornographic past. "Congressional candidate modelled BDSM gear before turning to politics — and honestly, good for him," read the Pink News headline.

Gallant already has his work cut out for him running in the 1st Congressional District of New York against incumbent Republican Rep. Nick LaLota. LaLota has held the seat since 2022, and the Cook Political Report considers the district "solid R."

The Gallant and LaLota campaigns did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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