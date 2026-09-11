'People need God': Marty O'Donnell vows to save your grandchildren from Democrats

Not many political speeches start with an iconic 1990s jingle, but Marty O'Donnell's did.

O'Donnell is running in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, where he is looking to "retire" his opponent, Democrat Susie Lee.

'Without God, liberty collapses into power.'

But when O'Donnell took the stage Thursday on the second night of the Republican Midterm Convention, he started with a couple of songs.

O'Donnell first hummed the Halo theme song he famously composed.

"Aaaah aahh ahhhh ahhh! That's me!" O'Donnell laughed.

Then he brought the audience into the mix by revealing he wrote the Flintstones Vitamins theme song that flooded the airwaves in late 1980s and early 1990s.

"We are Flintstones kids, 10 million strong," he sang, "and growing!" he finished as the crowd sang along.

What was top of mind for the Republican, though, was the societal contract the government once had with its citizenry.

"One good job used to be enough," he affirmed. "One good job was enough to raise a family, buy a house, take your kids on vacation, live a comfortable, fulfilling life, while getting ahead."

Somewhere along the way, the deal changed, O'Donnell remarked. The congressional hopeful made it clear that he isn't willing to sacrifice his grandchildren's future so that Democrats can continue to reject what the American people want: an affordable country.

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"I'm running because of my grandkids," O'Donnell declared.

"I look at those kids, and I think about the country they're about to grow up in, and I decided that I couldn't sit on the sidelines any longer."

The 71-year-old blamed Democrats for stopping policies that Americans support, like funding for the border and military and a proposed ban on congressional stock trading.

Each and every time Americans stood up, "Democrats said no!" O'Donnell said repeatedly.

The speaker engaged with the audience masterfully and got them involved in his speech, encouraging them to play along every time he spoke about a policy that Democrats said "no!" to.

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O'Donnell asked the audience and viewers to deliver greater majorities in the House and Senate to help President Trump finish the job he started and get the cost of living down.

He further explained that in order to have a functioning society, execution on knowable truths is paramount. If people can't agree on what the truth is, the country is in trouble, he said.

O'Donnell concluded that the founding fathers knew that "people need God" in order to prosper in their lives.

"Without God, liberty collapses into power."

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