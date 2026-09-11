VIDEO: White woman accuses 'brown' man of sex trafficking his 6-year-old daughter — gets arrested for hate crime, police say

A California woman confronted a man walking with a 6-year-old girl and accused him of sex trafficking before quoting the Bible and driving away, police say.

Residents of an affluent San Jose neighborhood were upset by a video captured of the bizarre interaction on Sunday where the woman points out the contrasting skin color of the man and his daughter.

'That’s a white little girl, and you are a man of color. So I believe you are either buying or selling or trafficking this child.'

The man, who did not want to be identified, told KRON-TV that the lady drove her car up to the girl on her bike and then addressed him.

"Are you buying or selling today?" she allegedly asked the man.

"I was already uncomfortable because she had approached my daughter, so I was taken aback," the father said. "She asked me the same question again and then drove away, turning onto another neighborhood street."

He said he began recording after she came back to them and questioned him on his citizenship status.

"She slowed down and said something to the effect of asking whether I was even legal in the country," he told KRON.

"I’m recording you too. I work with the feds," she says from her silver Honda Fit vehicle, according to the video.

"Have a good day, I’m just making sure you’re not sex trafficking this poor little girl, who’s very unhappy to be with you and doesn’t look like your child," she adds. "That’s a white little girl, and you are a man of color. So I believe you are either buying or selling or trafficking this child."

"I’m recording you too," the woman says again. "We’ve got facial recognition."

The father said he started recording again after she drove off because he realized she had driven into a cul-de-sac and would have to come back to drive away.

"Psalm 101:8, my daily task will be to ferret out the wicked and free the city of God from their grip," she says, according to video. "Burn in hell, you will."

The man said he went to the police and also provided the footage to KRON. He described himself as "brown" and said that his daughter is half-white.

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Police said Thursday her comments were "discriminatory" and claimed she had been involved in other similar incidents that included a high school in south San Jose.

Detectives from the assault unit identified the woman and arrested her. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for numerous crimes that included stalking and hate crimes.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

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