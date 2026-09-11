DHS secretary: Ilhan Omar married her brother, and consequences are coming

An unexpected surprise occurred on the floor of the 2026 Republican Midterm Convention on Thursday, when the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security claimed that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) married her brother and that consequences are coming.

“Something’s going to happen,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said after Benny Johnson asked about the accusation that Omar married her brother so that he could stay in the United States.

‘We know that she married her brother to try to bring him into the United States.’

Rumors that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, who married Omar in 2009, is Omar's biological brother have swirled for years. Mullin seemed to confirm those rumors to Johnson Thursday night.

“We know that she married her brother to try to bring him into the United States,” he began.

“There may be more to this — the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with. But all of this, we’re investigating.”

Perhaps in anticipation of left-wing backlash about his comments, Mullin added: “If we actually move a case forward, it’s not a political case. It’s actually a case because they did things wrong.”

“If you decided to break the law or lie on the information you gave the United States ... but you didn’t tell us who you actually were ... there’s no expiration to that. If we can prove it that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we’ll deport you.”

Blaze News reached out to Omar's office for comment but did not receive a response by the deadline.

In 2020, Omar released a statement calling the allegations "absolutely false and ridiculous," reiterating that "insinuations that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is my brother are absurd and offensive."

RELATED: Is Ilhan Omar getting deported? Trump's post raises eyebrows

Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump weighed in on the allegations late last year. “If that's true, she shouldn't be a congressman,” he said definitively. “And we should throw her the hell out of our country.”

Trump then hinted as recently as last month that she may be the subject of ICE "enforcement proceedings" on account of alleged "fraud."

Vice President JD Vance also addressed the accusations against Omar back in May and indicated an investigation was underway. "You read the things about Ilhan Omar and about who she married and whether she didn't marry this person or that person," Vance said.

"It certainly seems like something fishy is there, but everybody's entitled to equal justice under the laws, so we're going to investigate it," he added. "We're going to take a look at it. If we think that there's a crime, we're going to prosecute that crime. And that's something the Department of Justice is looking at right now."

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