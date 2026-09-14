15-year-old girl accused of shoving man off moving Chicago train to his death after fight — but she's not the only suspect

A 15-year-old girl is accused of shoving a 29-year-old man off a moving Chicago train to his death after a fight — but she's not the only suspect.

The girl returned to court Monday to face murder charges, WBBM-TV reported, adding that the victim's family demanded that the other attackers, or their parents, come forward.

'Fix the trains. Whatever's happening with the trains, it shouldn't have been that easy.'

Chicago police told the station that they arrested the teenage girl Friday — four days after authorities said she pushed the victim off the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train.

The girl was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, mob action, murder by other forcible felony, and aggravated battery to a transit employee, WBBM reported.

The girl appeared in court Saturday, the station said, and a judge ordered her to stay in custody after finding probable cause on all counts. On Monday the girl again was ordered detained until her next hearing in October, WBBM said.

Police said the girl was one of three people who used force to push Kyle Bickham from a moving CTA train along the Dan Ryan Expressway last Monday around 2:30 p.m., which caused his death near 69th Street, the station said.

Police had not made any other arrests, WBBM said.

"Y'all took a part of me that I can't get back. Like, just turn y'all selves in," said the victim's brother, Christopher Bickham Jr., according to the station. "Like, I forgive y'all already."

RELATED: 11-year-old girl charged with aggravated battery after 8 to 10 youths brutally beat up 63-year-old man on Chicago train

Bickham was on his way home from work at the time of the attack, WBBM said, adding that police said some sort of fight preceded the shove off the train.

Police said three people pushed Bickham onto the third rail, and he was hit by another train, the station said.

"I wish this pain on no one. No one else. I wish that no one else has to go through this," said the victim's father, Christopher Bickham Sr., according to WBBM. "Fix the trains. Whatever's happening with the trains, it shouldn't have been that easy."

Violence aboard Chicago trains is not a new problem.

In April, police said seven females and two males physically attacked a lone passenger aboard a Chicago train.

In January, prosecutors said a male recorded cellphone video of himself fatally stabbing a sleeping man on a Chicago train in an unprovoked attack.

In July 2024, an 11-year-old girl was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and felony robbery after eight to 10 youths brutally beat up a 63-year-old man on a Chicago train.

In January 2023, an armed man tried to rob a passenger aboard a Chicago train — but it turns out the suspect picked the wrong victim: a concealed carrier who pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect.

In July 2022, six robbers with weapons attacked and tried to rob a Chicago train passenger, but the victim pulled a knife and fought back. In the end, three of the suspects were wounded and hospitalized, all six were arrested — but the victim also was wounded and hospitalized.

Just days after the July 2022 attack, another robbery victim stabbed to death a 15-year-old male who pulled a gun on him aboard a Chicago train.

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