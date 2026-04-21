7 females, 2 males accused of ganging up on, beating up train passenger in Chicago

Seven females and two males are accused of physically attacking one train passenger in Chicago last week, police said.

Police called the crime an aggravated battery.

'If confronted by an assailant/offender, remain calm and never pursue. Press the emergency button and alert the transit attendant,' police said.

The incident took place just after 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday in the 600 block of South State Street aboard a train in the Chicago Loop neighborhood, police said.

Police provided photos of the suspects. (Note: One of the suspects is shown twice — in the bottom far-right photos of the composite image next to the headline.)

Police also provided the following descriptions of each suspect:

Black male wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and denim shorts

Black male wearing a black long-sleeved shirt

Black female wearing a blue T-shirt and blue shorts

Black female with red hair wearing a white top

Black female wearing a purple sweater

Black female wearing a black flower-print sweater

Black female wearing a black zip-up sweater and black shorts

Black female wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants

Black female wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and black pants

Police cautioned citizens to "be aware of your surroundings and remember your location, bus/train car number, route or train line, train car number, and direction of travel. If confronted by an assailant/offender, remain calm and never pursue. Press the emergency button and alert the transit attendant. Call 911 immediately, provide detailed description of location and assailant."

Police added that those with any information about this incident should contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit anonymous tips at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD #JK189284.

Police said another transit-related aggravated battery took place just after 4 p.m. Friday — this time on a CTA Red Line platform in the 1200 block of North Clark Street.

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Image source: Chicago Police

Police said the victim — a 23-year-old female — was waiting on the train platform when one of the individuals pictured above pulled her to the ground by her hair, struck her on her face with a closed fist, and kicked her head and body.

Another one of the females pictured above assisted the other female by blocking bystander attempts to help the victim, police said.

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