Gang of juvenile males chase college student into dorm, physically attack victim, go on rampage. It all happens around 3 a.m.

A gang of juvenile males chased a Temple University student into a dorm, physically attacked the victim, and went on a rampage that included property damage — and it all took place around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The assault occurred inside the Morgan Hall South dorm at Broad and Oxford Streets in North Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reported.

'We're here for the safety of our residents and our students. So, when anybody is victimized, it's concerning to us. We take it very seriously.'

Temple University police released surveillance photos showing at least nine males in connection with the assault, the station said.

Police told WPVI the victim suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment; officers are still looking into what led up to the attack.

Investigators told the station in a separate story that cellphone video shows suspects damaging property inside the dorm lobby; one individual is seen smashing a monitor at a security desk.

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WPVI spoke with a student who said he used to live in the residence hall and received a campus alert about the attack.

"It puts the threat actually into perspective because, especially knowing as a college student your main priority is education, not really safety, but this happening is a little bit more in the forefront," sophomore Emanuel Turner told WPVI.

Officials added to the station that they're working with Philadelphia police and school district safety officials to identify those involved in the attack.

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Temple Police Deputy Chief Gaetano Sava told WPVI that the incident is "concerning. Whenever our residents, I mean, we're here for the safety of our residents and our students. So, when anybody is victimized, it's concerning to us. We take it very seriously."

Campus police said Temple and Philadelphia Police are enhancing patrols, and officials urge those with information about the incident to contact the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or Central Detectives at 215-686-3093. You also can contact Temple’s Investigations Unit at 215-204-6200 or Temple Police at 215-204-1234.

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