​Gang of teens caught on video beating up, robbing victim in shopping mall; similar attack happened at same mall last month

A gang of teens pummeled and robbed a male victim in a Maryland shopping mall earlier this month, police said.

A similar attack took place at the same mall in February.

'And this is why carry permits are on the rise. It’s only a matter of time before these idiots attack the wrong person.'

The Montgomery County Police Department said nine teenage suspects on March 16 followed a male victim into the Wheaton Mall in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road.

Police said around 11:30 a.m., one of the suspects approached the victim and struck him in the head. Video shows the strike happened from behind — after which other suspects joined in, physically assaulted the victim while he was on the floor, and stole his shoes. Police said the teen suspects then ran out of the mall.

Police said the suspects included three Hispanic females, five Hispanic males, and one black male. Police said they were wearing dark sleeves and tan pants.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects, police said. Those with information are asked to contact Crime Solvers at http://crimesolversmcmd.org (click “http://p3tips.com”) or call 1-866-411-8477, police said, adding that tips may be anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of $250 to $10,000.

RELATED: Thugs seen laughing, smiling on video apparently after they ganged up on, assaulted, stabbed lone victim in mall restroom

Blaze News recently reported an attack that took place at the same mall in February.

Montgomery County Police said a male victim around noon Feb. 4 entered the mall and went to a restroom. While inside the restroom, police said seven suspects armed with knives approached him, assaulted him, and stabbed him in the arm before leaving the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received medical treatment at an area hospital, police said.

Police said they are looking for five unknown Hispanic juvenile males and two unknown black juvenile males in February's attack; authorities called the incident a first-degree assault.

RELATED: Blaze News original: 19 nauseating times cowardly thugs ganged up on — and savagely beat up — lone victims

The suspects in both attacks wore similar clothing.

Commenters reacting to the latest incident are furious.

"And this is why carry permits are on the rise," one commenter said. "It’s only a matter of time before these idiots attack the wrong person."

"When you inevitably find them arrest the parents, too," another commenter suggested.

"I watched the video - the last image - horrible. How horrible. I hope the young victim is OK. Sick," another commenter observed. "Where is security???"

"Just why AMERICA needs Open Carry," another commenter said. "Shoot & waste these POS & it will stop ..."

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