Anti-white linguistics professor MOCKS threats to report posts to university — then has to face the consequences

Carnegie Mellon University has been forced to take action against a Nigerian-born professor after yet another anti-white post she made on social media went viral.

Linguistics professor Dr. Uju Anya posted a message about dancing over the deaths of white males before online sleuths started reposting other previous anti-white missives. She also mocked critics who threatened to report her to the university.

'I meant every word I said in my tweets responding to white men. ... May they all eat s**t.'

"Die first, white man, then ask yourself why I'm dancing," she allegedly wrote on the X platform on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The message was in response to a critic who had asked her why she only celebrated the deaths of white men.

Screenshots of the post quickly went viral, and Anya ridiculed her detractors, who included tech billionaire Elon Musk.

"Carnegie Mellon University knows exactly who they have. They poached me from my previous job, aggressively recruiting me with a massive salary and stellar benefits. So baby, run tell them they f**ked up, and see if they pick up your call," she reportedly wrote.

"Keep crying, loser. My department chair just texted me saying they’re throwing all of your emails in the trash," she reportedly added with three laughing emojis.

Then the university responded hours later.

"Dr. Uju Anya is currently on voluntary professional leave from the university and is not teaching courses on our campus this academic year. We are deeply concerned by recent hostile and threatening social media posts by Dr. Anya and are reviewing this matter closely," read the statement from the university.

"To be clear: These posts incorrectly imply our university's endorsement and are contrary to our community standards and values as well as our commitment to fostering a safe, respectful and welcoming campus community," they added in a second post.

Anya's X account also does not exist any more.

Anya first made headlines in 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, when the academic posted an insidious message wishing that the queen had suffered greatly.

"I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying," she wrote. "May her pain be excruciating."

She deleted that post, which was against Twitter policies at the time. Anya also later claimed that the British government had "massacred and displaced" half of her family.

RELATED: Black elementary school teacher posted alleged anti-white threats on social media

Anya had also reportedly responded, "May he rot in piss," to the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk's death.

In a post on Instagram, she reportedly claimed to have been "doxxed" after "fascist white supremacist MAGA trolls" incited threats against her on social media.

"I meant every word I said in my tweets responding to white men and all others insulting and maligning me. I do not retract or apologize. May they all eat s**t," she apparently added.

In 2024 Anya said black men doubting an activist's claims of assault were using "white supremacist tactics" to "dehumanize" her. That story collapsed after a police investigation that included surveillance video that contradicted the activist's claims.

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