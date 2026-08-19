Black elementary school teacher posted alleged anti-white threats on social media

A special education teacher at a California elementary school is being investigated after concerned members of the community sent the district disturbing social media posts attributed to her.

Kenisha Daily of Fresno said she was "starting a black militia" and wanted to go "rob some white people" in the posts on Instagram, according to video shared by KFSN-TV.

'I viewed the post as entertainment and never meant to threaten, harm, or alarm anyone.'

"Starting today I'm starting a black militia, so if you're black and you wanna shoot some guns, come find me! We gonna rob some white people," she said in one video. She also posted video of herself handling a long gun as well as a handgun, KFSN reported.

The controversial videos appear to have been removed from her account.

The Madera Unified School District put Daily on administrative leave from teaching at Lincoln Elementary School, though as of Wednesday afternoon, she is still listed among the staff on the school's website. A temporary restraining order has also been ordered against Daily, according to KFSN.

Law enforcement officials told KFSN that they are investigating the videos.

In a statement to KFSN, Daily apologized for posting the videos.

"I viewed the post as entertainment and never meant to threaten, harm, or alarm anyone," she said in the statement.

"I am genuinely heartbroken that a careless post has caused people to question my character and the trust they have in me," she added. "For anyone who has been impacted or made to feel uncomfortable, I am truly sorry."

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KFSN noted that Daily had been featured in a few news stories, including one from 2024 in which she received free braces as a part of the "Smiles for Teachers" program.

"I realize that I am an avenue for my students to be able to integrate into the classrooms, into the community," she said on a newscast at the time. "And so, I'm reflective of them. And I have to make sure that I'm reflecting the best parts of them."

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