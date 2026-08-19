Chinese couple ordered to be deported after tip about illegal voting — feds say they were framed

A Chinese national was arrested Wednesday in Massachusetts for orchestrating a bizarre scheme involving the alleged framing of another national for voter fraud.

33-year-old Yupeng Sun impersonated another Chinese person who had legal permanent status and tried to frame the victim for voting in the 2024 election, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office press release.

He then submitted numerous anonymous tips to Homeland Security Investigations and US Citizenship and Immigration Services accusing the victim of illegally voting.

Sun also allegedly submitted two fraudulent immigration forms in the name of the victim and his wife, which led to their green cards being confiscated. They were also entered into removal proceedings.

Prosecutors said Sun impersonated the victim in order to register online to vote and then submitted an early voting ballot at Malden City Hall.

He then submitted numerous anonymous tips to Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services accusing the victim of illegally voting in the presidential election.

Sun went on to impersonate the couple in order to request the abandonment of their legal permanent status.

The couple discovered the scheme when they returned to the U.S. from an international trip in June 2024 and their green cards were confiscated during secondary inspection at the airport in Boston.

The DOJ said the Lexington Police Department and the Andover Police Department were instrumental in the investigation to unravel Sun's alleged scheme.

Sun was charged with one count of fraudulent voter registration and one count of fraudulent voting.

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United States Attorney General charging documents online

The charging documents indicated that the victims told police Sun was their tenant but had been evicted and retaliated by harassing them and ultimately trying to get them deported. Sun had been arrested for allegedly attacking the victims' daughter, but the charges were dropped.

Sun admitted that he was "very, very" angry at both the victim and his daughter in an interview with police and appeared to confess to signing some of the documents.

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