Convicted scammer and former aide to Minneapolis mayor arrested AGAIN

A former top aide to Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and convicted scammer was arrested after allegedly refusing to submit for a chemical test for driving under the influence.

Abdi Nur Salah pleaded guilty in Jan. 2025 to stealing funds from a government program intended to feed children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The officer said he smelled a burnt chemical odor and found white powdery residue and straws in the vehicle.

Salah had also worked as a senior policy aide to Mayor Frey.

Records at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office indicate Salah was arrested on July 11 on suspicion of DWI as well as refusing the test. He was received into custody around 7:35 a.m.

Salah was released Tuesday on a $6,000 bond, jail records show.

As part of his previous plea related to the massive Feeding Our Future scam, Salah agreed to forfeit $343,418.98 from his credit union account, as well as two real estate properties.

Prosecutors accused Salah of using his political influence to "lobby politicians to pressure the Minnesota Department of Education not to shut down Feeding our Future and sites under its sponsorship so that he and other co-conspirators could continue to carry out their fraudulent scheme."

Frey fired Salah after the allegations were made public. Frey's office did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

RELATED: Top scammer of 'Feeding Our Future' fraud in Minnesota NAILED with painful sentence

Dozens of people have been convicted in the massive fraud scheme in Minnesota, many of which came from the Somali community.

Republicans have also accused Minnesota Democratic politicians of obstructing efforts to investigate and end the fraud. The allegations led to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) abandoning his re-election campaign. He has denied the allegations.

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