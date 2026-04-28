Walz tries to take credit for raids on day cares in Minnesota — and Kash Patel humiliates him

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tried and failed to co-opt federal raids on day cares and autism centers amid allegations that he has obstructed anti-fraud investigations.

The Dept. of Justice announced an operation on nearly two dozen sites on Tuesday as part of an investigation into massive fraud in Minnesota, allegedly by members of the Somali community.

'It's too little too late because I have already referred him.'

Walz, who dropped a re-election campaign after the allegations of obstruction, posted a statement on social media to take credit for the federal raids.

"If you commit fraud in Minnesota you're going to get caught — and that's exactly what we saw today. We catch criminals when state and federal agencies share information. Joint investigations work, and securing justice depends on it," the failed vice presidential candidate wrote.

He went on to claim that the raids were a result of state agencies catching "irregular behavior" and reporting it.

"Now let's work on a joint investigation into the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good — instead of cherry picking when we seek justice and when we turn a blind eye," he added.

Pretti and Good were killed while interfering with federal immigration agents in Minnesota.

Kash Patel, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, forcefully rejected Walz's claims.

"Come again? This FBI and DOJ with our DHS partners drafted and executed every search warrant today," Patel wrote.

"But go ahead and take credit for our work while we smoke out the fraud plaguing Minnesota under your governorship," he added.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida also broadsided the governor.

"Glad to see Tim Walz has finally come around to holding fraudsters accountable, unfortunately it's too little too late because I have already referred him, as well as other bad actors, to the DOJ for criminal referral for being complicit in this horrifying Minnesota fraud scheme," Luna wrote.

RELATED: 'Feeding Our Future' scam artist agrees to plea deal with a slap-on-the-wrist sentence

Numerous day care and autism treatment centers were included in the FBI raids in Minnesota Tuesday morning, including the infamous "Quality Learing Center" on Nicollet Avenue.

"The task force and the DOJ will be relentless in exposing these fraudsters wherever they may be hiding," Vice President JD Vance wrote on social media.

Nearly 100 people have been indicted in Minnesota for fraud since 2021, and 67 have been convicted. One of the larger schemes involved the Feeding Our Future nonprofit organization that drained hundreds of millions of dollars from a federal nutrition program.

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