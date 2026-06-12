Suspected gunman dead after standoff in Texas, officials say

A deadly shooting unfolded in Midland, Texas, Friday morning before a standoff with police that reportedly left the suspected gunman dead.

Midland Police responded to an active shooting incident in the 4600 block of West Wall Street, officials said.

'We see the drones, and then we see the Texas Rangers and the undercover cars with lights on. ... Had to be, seems like, 50 police officers, like a small army.'

Officers heard gunfire coming from a building and worked quickly to secure and clear the area, officials said, adding that "armored units were deployed, and partner agencies assisted in the response."

The shooting left at least one victim dead and 10 others injured, officials told NBC News.

The suspect was seen dead with a drone, Midland Mayor Lori Blong told CBS News.

More from NBC News:

Nine victims were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, a spokesperson for the hospital said. Three are undergoing surgeries, and one is in recovery. Two others are stable and remain in the emergency department, and three have been discharged.



Another person was taken to Odessa Medical Center Hospital.



A spokesperson for the city could not confirm if all of the victims had been shot.

Video reportedly from the scene captured the startling sounds of the shooting.

Blong added to CBS News there was no indication that any police officers were injured.

Lee Carlisle was at a nearby Super 8 Motel and described to CBS News what he saw and heard.

"We heard several, several gunshots, like 20 gunshots, and then it moved down — the whole situation moved further down," Carlisle told the news network. "We see the drones, and then we see the Texas Rangers and the undercover cars with lights on. ... Had to be, seems like, 50 police officers, like a small army."

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement: "Cecilia and I are deeply saddened by the senseless act of violence in Midland. We are praying for the victims, their families, and the entire community," he wrote on social media.

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"I have been briefed on the matter and commend the swift response from the Midland Police Department, DPS and all assisting law enforcement agencies," Abbott added.

Midland is located in Western Texas about three hours south of Lubbock.

This is a developing story; updates may be added.

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