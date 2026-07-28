Glenn Beck addresses Toronto billboard that triggered a police investigation over ‘hate speech’

Last week in Canada, Toronto police stopped a Rebel News digital billboard truck after a passerby called in a possible hate crime — simply because of what the billboard said.

The billboard boasted a paid advertisement from the Canadian Women's Sex-Based Rights, which advocates for women’s safety in sports.

“Not for speeding, not for a bad tail light, but officers were responding to a complaint about the message on the side of the truck being a hate crime,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says, shocked.

The message on the truck read: “Women and girls deserve safety on the field, privacy and dignity in the locker room, and fairness on the podium.”

The billboard also included a claim that men are competing in women’s sports, alongside a website address and a call to sign a petition.

“That’s it. That’s the crime in Canada,” Glenn says.

“Now, police investigated. They didn’t take any enforcement action. They let the truck drive away. Rebel News says this is the second time now in Toronto police have gone over a truck with paid advertisement, and the outcome doesn’t change what happened because the investigation is the sentence,” he continues.

“Remember, governments can make your life a living hell. Somebody made a phone call, cruisers rolled, officers stood on the pavement deciding whether the sentence about locker rooms was a criminal act,” he adds.

And what this means, Glenn explains, is that "if you’re thinking about putting an advertisement up on the side of a truck, you’re now risking the next police stop."

"That cost gets paid no matter what the charge is," he says.



“You may disagree with the ad, that’s fine. You might agree with it, that’s fine. Think it’s wrong about the science, wrong about the numbers, wrong about the whole question. Fine. That’s what you’re supposed to do with an argument you think is bad," he continues, "You beat it."

“Nobody was threatened. Nobody was told to go and do violence to anybody. A group of women bought advertising space to make a claim about the rules of sports in this country."

“That’s an argument, and now it’s, you know, over before it even begins,” he adds.

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