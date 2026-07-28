'Why do you have to announce it to the world?': Trump REBUKES Netanyahu publicly over Iran's nukes

President Donald Trump aired some of his frustrations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just ahead of a scheduled meeting at the White House.

The joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran began 151 days ago, and while the president has expressed his interest in ending the conflict, many stumbling blocks lie in the path toward peace.

'I don't need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi's telling me that because he wants me to stay involved.'

Trump was questioned during an interview via telephone with Fox News about comments Netanyahu made referring to Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected Iranian nuclear site.

"Well, I don't need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi's telling me that because he wants me to stay involved," Trump said, using Netanyahu's nickname.

"We have the finest, because of the space wars, we have the greatest cameras in the world. We know exactly what's going on. But no, I heard Bibi announce that. I said, 'Why didn't you just tell it to me? Why do you have to announce it to the world?'" he added.

"I know exactly what's going on at ⁠Pickaxe," he said. "It's not a big problem."

He went on to say that he would "take out" the supposed Pickaxe facility if Iran continues to reject a peace deal.

"We took out their ⁠nuclear sites, and we'll have to take out Pickaxe if we don't make a deal," he said. "If we don't make a deal, we'll take it out very easily."

Video of the president's comments can be viewed on the Fox News YouTube channel.

The meeting between Netanyahu and Trump lasted about an hour and is said to have been very positive.

"It was a conversation marked by full partnership, mutual support, and a shared understanding of our common objective: to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons, as well as other goals," Netanyahu said after the meeting.

RELATED: Inside the rift: Trump claims Netanyahu has 'no f**king judgment' after strike threatens Iran peace deal

The president, meanwhile, said talks with Iran stalled over disagreements about nuclear weapon development.

"We can be in the midst of a beautiful discussion, and they'll come out and say, ... 'We didn't discuss nuclear,'" the president said while speaking to Fox News. "Well, that's all we discuss, because they'll never have a nuclear weapon. They understand that. And we have had some very good talks."

He reiterated his threat to resume military strikes on Iran unless a deal is reached.

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