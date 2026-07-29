'We're just in a world of trouble': Las Vegas markets say SNAP cuts force them to reduce workers and store hours

The Trump administration's changes to food welfare benefits are forcing grocery markets in Las Vegas, Nevada, to fire workers and reduce their store hours.

Many on the left have decried the changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which restricted benefits from people who are able to work or don't have disabilities.

'You can tell that everybody's panicking, and that's what everybody's talking about is how they're going to feed their families.'

According to the KVVU-TV report, the cuts are affecting stores so much that they are making drastic decisions.

"I think we're just in a world of trouble right now," said Mario Berlanga, the owner of Mario's Westside Market.

He said his sales have decreased by 30% compared to a year ago, forcing him to shorten hours.

"Over 20 people have lost their job because there's just no business," he added.

He said he's never seen anything like this in the 27 years of the shop's existence, and families are panicking over the cuts.

"When you're used to feeding your family of four or five with $200 and now you have to do it with $80 — you really watch and see what you can pick up," Berlanga added.

"You can tell that everybody's panicking, and that's what everybody's talking about is how they're going to feed their families," he continued.

Another owner told KVVU that the cuts had affected more than half of his shoppers at his Eastside store.

"Now all the homeless people come in here, they don't have money," the owner said. "All of them were thirsty."

He has also cut hours and laid off a worker.

County Commissioner Tick Segerblom told KVVU that the cuts were hitting his district hard because many low-income wage-earners use the benefits to supplement their food purchases.

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The City of Las Vegas also released a statement about the cuts.

"The changes to the SNAP program are federally mandated, and the city does not have control over them," officials said. "The city understands that these changes have been difficult not only for businesses but also for those in need who rely on these federal programs. The city has worked to get the word out about programs to assist those in need, such as local food pantries and charities."

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