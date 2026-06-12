Clinton judge brazenly gives White House ultimatum over Trump's anti-weaponization fund

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema has told the Trump administration that unless it provides statements denying the establishment of the "anti-weaponization" fund, a lawsuit would continue against the president.

The lawsuit against the fund was filed by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which has argued that the billion-dollar fund was just another mechanism for the president to pay off his friends and allies.

'This is about seeking accountability for all Americans who were victims of lawfare and weaponization.'

President Donald Trump has touted the need for the $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund to compensate Americans who have been unfairly prosecuted by the government, including J6ers.

The fund was created in a settlement after the president dropped his lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax documents.

Administration lawyers argued that the issue was moot, citing testimony from acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who told members of the U.S. House that it would not go through. However, he would not provide a written statement saying the same.

"We are not moving forward with the fund. Period," Blanche said.

Brinkema cited statements from the president to cast doubt on that argument and called on both Blanche and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to provide concrete statements against the fund's creation. She gave the administration a week to provide her with a declarations under penalty of perjury that the fund would not be established.

Democrats in the Senate also tried to pass a provision against the anti-weaponization fund in an ICE funding bill but were denied by Republicans.

"This is about seeking accountability for all Americans who were victims of lawfare and weaponization: millions of Americans whose online speech was censored at the behest of the government, parents silenced at school boards, Senators whose records were secretly subpoenaed, churchgoers targeted by the FBI, and so on," reads a description of the fund from the Justice Department.

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The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington excoriated the fund in a statement accusing the president of "brazen" corruption.

"By settling his absurd $10 billion lawsuit against his own administration, Trump and the Justice Department just engaged in the most brazen act of self-dealing in the history of the presidency, and did so quickly in order to avoid the scrutiny of the judicial process, while quite likely violating the Constitution's Domestic Emoluments Clause in the process," a CREW statement reads.

"This is one of the single most corrupt acts in American history," the group concluded.

Brinkema is 81 years old and was nominated to the court by former President Bill Clinton.

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