Video shows Nancy Pelosi exploding with fury at reporter over Jan. 6 claims: 'SHUT UP!'

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California was caught on video snapping angrily at a reporter who pressed her about her acts during the Jan. 6 protests at the U.S. Capitol.

The former House speaker was walking out of the Capitol building on Wednesday when a reporter from Mike Lindell of My Pillow fame confronted her.

'Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you're a serious journalist?'

"Congresswoman Pelosi, are you at all concerned that the new January 6 committee will find you liable for that day?" Alison Steinberg asked. "Are you at all concerned about the new January 6 committee finding you liable for that day? Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6?"

"Shut up!" Pelosi blurted out.

"I did not refuse the National Guard. The president didn't send it," she added. "Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you're a serious journalist?"

Pelosi has been accused of failing to allow the National Guard to respond to the Jan. 6 protests after a video recorded by her daughter on that day showed her talking about the decision.

"We have responsibility, Terri. We did not have any accountability for what was going on there — and we should have," said Pelosi to her chief of staff, Terri McCullough, on the recording released by HBO in 2024.

"This is ridiculous. You're gonna ask me in the middle of the thing, when they've already breached the inaugural stuff, 'Should we call the Capitol Police?' I mean, the National Guard. Why weren't the National Guard there to begin with?" she added.

McCullough says that they believed there were "sufficient" resources to handle protesters.

"It's not a question of how they had — they don't know," Pelosi replied. "They clearly didn't know, and I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more."

Critics have used the footage to accuse Pelosi of falsely claiming President Donald Trump was to blame for the lack of National Guard resources, though she has denied the allegations.

"Numerous independent fact-checkers have confirmed again and again that Speaker Pelosi did not plan her own assassination on January 6," a spokesperson for Pelosi said in June.

"As the footage in its entirety plainly shows, Speaker Pelosi sprang into action in response to the attack on the Capitol — mobilizing the defense of the Capitol, urging the administration to deploy the National Guard, and coordinating the continuity of government," the spokesperson continued. "Cherry-picked, out-of-context clips do not change the fact that the Speaker of the House is not in charge of the security of the Capitol Complex — on January 6 or any other day of the week."

However, as many as 20,000 National Guard troops were authorized by Trump for duty on Jan. 6, but Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser rejected the offer one day before the protests.

The LindellTV account mocked Pelosi for her reaction.

"No answer. Just insults. This is how the democratic so called Speaker of 'the people' treats the press when they don’t fall in line," the post reads. "@SpeakerPelosi's meltdown says everything. What is she trying to hide?"

