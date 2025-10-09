Nancy Pelosi has unbelievable response to Democrat candidate who issued death wish against Republican

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California was pressed by a reporter about a disturbing statement made by a Democratic candidate, and she failed the test miserably.

The texts from Virginia attorney general nominee Jay Jones, a Democrat, have roiled the campaign and forced Democrats into uncomfortable silence in order to avoid tipping the election.

'I wish there would be enough fuss of all the times that people have said they were gonna put a bullet in my head right in public, in the public domain.'

Pelosi was speaking to Dana Bash of CNN when the issue was brought up.

"There is a Democrat running for attorney general who's embroiled in a scandal over text messages in which he, the Democrat, said that the GOP speaker of the House of Delegates should get two bullets to the head for how he paid tribute to a former moderate Democratic lawmaker who died," Bash said.

"He has apologized. Should he get out of the race?" she asked.

"Well, that's up to the people, the leaders in Virginia. They have said he has apologized," Pelosi replied.

"What I understand is, they say that on balance he's the better person to be attorney general," she added. "But that's up to them. But I wish there would be enough fuss of all the times that people have said they were gonna put a bullet in my head right in public, in the public domain."

She went on to say, "We have to get rid of that kind of language. I mean, it's just not appropriate."

The Republican National Committee posted video of Pelosi's comments on social media and called her "SPINELESS."

RELATED: Democrat governor tries to gaslight Americans on leftist violence — and gets hit with fierce backlash

Bash then asked Pelosi if Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, should ask Jones to step down over the controversy.

"She has to do what she has to do. She's going to be governor. She's running very well," Pelosi replied.

"Everybody is very proud of her candidacy. And her race is her race, and her state is her state, and it's up to her," she added. "I really don't get involved in other people's races."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!