Nancy Pelosi panics when new Jan. 6 footage shows her make damning admission about Capitol security: 'Directly contradicts'

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rushed to the safety of MSNBC after House Republicans released damning video footage of the former House speaker taken on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Monday, the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee released new footage from Jan. 6 showing Pelosi, the then-House speaker, blame herself for not having National Guard soldiers at the Capitol.

'I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more.'

The video was taken by Pelosi's daughter Alexandra Pelosi.

The video

The video shows Pelosi speaking with her chief of staff Terri McCullough as she's being taken away from the Capitol in an SUV.

"We have responsibility, Terri. We did not have any accountability for what was going on there — and we should have," Pelosi said.

"This is ridiculous. You're gonna ask me in the middle of the thing, when they've already breached the inaugural stuff, 'Should we call the Capitol Police?' I mean, the National Guard. Why weren't the National Guard there to begin with?" Pelosi said.

McCullough tried to explain that "they thought that they had sufficient resources" — but Pelosi just lashed out.

"It's not a question of how they had — they don't know," Pelosi interjected. "They clearly didn't know, and I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more."

Pelosi's reaction

After the video's release, Pelosi appeared on MSNBC to accuse her critics of "revisionist history."

"They're trying to do revisionist history on Jan. 6. We cannot let us be dragged into their, again, false impression of what happened that day," she said.

Pelosi then blamed former President Donald Trump for not deploying the National Guard to the Capitol on Jan. 6. That statement, of course, sounds a bit like revisionist history because Pelosi blamed herself in the heat of the moment, as the new video shows.

Pelosi's office, meanwhile, released a biting statement.



"Numerous independent fact-checkers have confirmed again and again that Speaker Pelosi did not plan her own assassination on January 6th," a spokesperson for her office said.

The statement added:

As the footage in its entirety plainly shows, Speaker Pelosi sprang into action in response to the attack on the Capitol — mobilizing the defense of the Capitol, urging the Administration to deploy the National Guard and coordinating the continuity of government. Cherry-picked, out-of-context clips do not change the fact that the Speaker of the House is not in charge of the security of the Capitol Complex — on January 6th or any other day of the week. Three years later, House Republicans are still attempting to whitewash the deadly insurrection.

What's the big deal?

The footage is significant not only because of Pelosi's admission, but because the Jan. 6 committee never released it. Why they chose to keep the footage hidden remains unknown.

In fact, the only reason the footage is now seeing the light of day is because House Republicans requested it from HBO, according to Politico.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), chairman of the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee, said the footage "directly contradicts" Pelosi's narrative about Jan. 6.

"Pelosi’s J6 Select Committee spent taxpayer’s money chasing false political narratives and using Hollywood producers for their ‘investigation.’ Her admission of responsibility directly contradicts their own narrative," he said.

