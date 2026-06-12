The first trillionaire: SpaceX goes public — and it's not just Elon Musk who's striking it rich

Both Elon Musk and his company SpaceX broke records on Friday, while bringing thousands of uplifting stories along with it.

Not only has SpaceX, founded in 2002, finally gone public with a massive opening on the NASDAQ, but with it, everyday employees' lives are changed forever.

'... from engineers to Cafeteria workers.'

SpaceX's IPO has successfully raised $75 billion, making Musk the world's first trillionaire, officially. Outlets including Reuters have reported that the company — now trading under SPCX — will boost Musk's net worth to more than $1.1 trillion due to his controlling shares.

With him will come new millionaires in the thousands. More than 4,000 people will see a huge financial boost from the offering, which has been reported to include even cafeteria workers who have long held on to stock in the company.

Musk shared a post on X that stated the IPO will "create 4,400 new Millionaires, from engineers to cafeteria workers. God bless Capitalism."

Although the SpaceX owner has already distributed the wealth in that sense, he has made more shares available than is typical of most IPOs; more than 20% of available shares are reserved for retail investors, according to Yahoo.

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SpaceX's successful round of $75 billion more than doubles the previous highest market debut from 2019, from Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company, that raised $29.4 billion.

The record-setting raise makes SpaceX the largest IPO launch in history with a valuation of $1.77 trillion, per Yahoo Finance.

Musk had been estimated to have a net worth of $782 billion as recently as Thursday, which still had him as the richest person in the world pre-trillionaire status. He has almost three times the wealth of Google co-founder Larry Page.

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Musk told JPMorgan Chase during a livestream last week that SpaceX had been cash-flow positive since around 2015; however, the company reported $18.67 billion in revenue in 2025 but incurred a $4.94 billion net loss.

The entrepreneur added that SpaceX is raising capital for "a significant growth phase" that includes plans to put over 100,000 satellites into orbit and build AI data centers in space.

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