Female wrestler alleging sexual assault by trans-identifying male during match sues high school to stop the policy

The family of a student in a viral video of a disturbing high school wrestling match with a transgender-identifying opponent has filed a lawsuit to end the policies at the school.

The alarming video showed the female student suddenly appear distressed during the match and yell to her mother for help.

'Despite mandatory reporter laws, officials ignored the incident until it became a national news story weeks later. Even now, they refuse to take it seriously.'

She later said that the opponent had sexually assaulted her during the match.

According to the lawsuit, the student did not know she was competing with a transgender-identifying athlete during the Dec. 2025 match at Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington.

Pierce County prosecutors declined to prosecute the student on the basis that there wasn't enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The principal and athletic director of the school are facing separate charges because they failed to report the allegation for two months to law enforcement officials.

The school has claimed the two acted in accordance with the information known at the time and that the district launched an investigation immediately upon learning about the incident.

The mother said that the school did nothing about the allegation despite her presenting them with the video of the incident. They only responded, according to her, after the issue gained national attention.

"Despite mandatory reporter laws, officials ignored the incident until it became a national news story weeks later," read the lawsuit. "Even now, they refuse to take it seriously — to deal with the assault, to reserve girls sports for girls, or even to give parents the necessary notice so they can keep their daughters safe."

The family is being represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom.

On Tuesday the family's attorneys appeared in court asking for an injunction to stop the school from making females compete with biological males.

RELATED: LA Times hit with vicious online backlash for bizarre headline about trans-identifying athlete

"The most important thing is that parents have a right to know if their child is going to be put in an unsafe situation, like being on a wrestling mat with a male athlete," said Hal Frampton of the ADF. "They deserve notice and the right to opt out of that situation."

While some reports describe the alleged assault as "groping," the lawsuit asserts that the victim's vagina was digitally penetrated.

Attorneys for the district say the incident is being investigated, but they dispute that the student's Title IX protections were violated.

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