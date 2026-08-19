Nancy Mace reveals new tattoos were a ‘pain I need to feel’ — Stu Burguiere calls it a 'warning sign'

Republican Nancy Mace shocked the internet this week when she decided to debut her heavily tattooed arms for the first time — after keeping them under wraps for months.

Mace revealed that she got the tattoos in order to experience “the pain that I need to feel.”

“When you say something like ‘I need to feel pain’ or ‘I deserve to feel pain,’ there are just warning-sign alarms going off all over the place for me,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere comments, disturbed.

“Yes, that’s something I expect to hear from a cashier at Hot Topic, not a congresswoman,” co-host Dave Landau agrees.

“Also, ‘pain I need to feel’ sounds like a Nine Inch Nails song or like a Clive Barker movie. It doesn’t sound like a reason you get tattoos. I have tattoos. They’re hidden. I mean, I suppose are emotional pain, due to who I got them for, which is also why they’re hidden,” he says.

Dave notes that it reminds him of an acquaintance he has who got an “end racism” tattoo on his lower back.

“He came over on his motorcycle, and this was maybe 2000. And he showed me, and half my friends there were black, half were white. And he showed us his ‘end racism’ tattoo. And if you ever want to see black people laugh harder … show them your almost-a-tramp-stamp ‘end racism’ lower back tattoo,” he says.

“That must have gone over really well,” Stu says.

“Oh yeah, he ended up getting it removed,” Dave adds.

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