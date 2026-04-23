VIDEO: Cop turns in her badge and gun after allegedly posting racist rant against black people online

A Houston police officer was relieved of duty after video on social media allegedly showed her ranting about black people and using the N-word numerous times.

Ashley Gonzalez said in the post on Instagram that she confronted someone trying to steal her purse and called them the N-word during the altercation.

'That is a sick mindset and is violence waiting to happen.'

"The amount of times that I will always and forever say that I f**king hate n*****s, oh my God. I f**king hate n*****s. Like, I hate y'all," Gonzalez says in the video.

"I don't f**king, 'Oh, we were slaves!' This and that. I don't give a f**k, n*****. For a f**king reason you guys were f**king slaves. You guys don't know anything better than to f**king steal!" she added.

She mocked the alleged thief for being offended when she used the N-word to insult them.

"Y'all don't know how good it felt to say n***** out loud. ... I felt like I was back in the Marine Corps, n*****," she laughed.

She went on to assert that if a black person called for the police and she responded, she would put that person in jail.

The video was posted to social media, where it quickly went viral. KHOU-TV counted the times she used the N-word and reported it was more than 25 times.

Police1 confirmed that Gonzalez served in the Marine Corps from 2019 until 2023 and also worked as an officer for the Houston Police Dept. starting in 2024.

The Houston Police Officers' Union condemned the video in a statement on its Facebook account.

"The Houston Police Officers' Union is extremely disturbed by a video circulating on social media regarding an officer making offensive, racist comments. In no way does the HPOU or its leadership condone or tolerate racist behavior from any of our officers," the statement reads.

RELATED: Mom who used racial slur in viral video faces jail time over criminal charges

NAACP Houston President Bishop James Dixon also condemned the comments but defended other police officers against broad generalizations.

"That is a sick mindset and is violence waiting to happen," Dixon said to KHOU.

"Most people in law enforcement don't represent this ideology," Dixon added. "She misrepresented, you know, her colleagues and those who are out here every day trying to build public trust through the kind of service they provide."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!